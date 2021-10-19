Giant Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Giant has a market capitalization of $145,752.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00025884 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000953 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 19,019,971 coins and its circulating supply is 18,982,475 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

