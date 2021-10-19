Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 3.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

