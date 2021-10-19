Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.24. 97,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,203,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.