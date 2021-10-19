Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

