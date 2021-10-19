GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 636,468 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $380,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,915,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 399,298 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. 59,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,197. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

