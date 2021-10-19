Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.08

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 9499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

