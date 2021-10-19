Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.70. 58,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 121,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

