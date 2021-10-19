Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.56. 7,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

