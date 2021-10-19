GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $864,591.50 and approximately $39,313.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.40 or 0.06027560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.79 or 0.00965221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00397127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00265843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00266472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004636 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

