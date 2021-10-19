Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Globant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $310.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,737. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 174.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.49. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

