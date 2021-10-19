Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $337.00 or 0.00527617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $507.05 million and $10.59 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

