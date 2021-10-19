GoByte (GBX) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $409,089.37 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

