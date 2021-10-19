GoByte (GBX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $747.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $441,831.73 and approximately $747.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1,392.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

