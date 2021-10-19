goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$202.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of goeasy stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.36. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. goeasy has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.75.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.