Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 43,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,619,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.