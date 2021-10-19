GoldFund Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,882.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 59.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 72% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $297,031.32 and $3,882.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004056 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

