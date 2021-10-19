Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,074,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $952,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

