Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,103,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

