Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.22 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $2,221,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.19. 66,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

