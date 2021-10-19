Golos Blockchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $957,389.65 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $957,389.65 and approximately $9,096.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 273,280,854 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

