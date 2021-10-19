Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $679,861.83 and $104,847.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.