Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 5.8%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.62 and last traded at $165.28. 1,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.17.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.