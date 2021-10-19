Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,800 shares during the period. Gores Guggenheim makes up about 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGPIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

