Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 1,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.