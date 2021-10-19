Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $50,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

