Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.52

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$96.52 and last traded at C$96.33, with a volume of 17182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

