Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

