Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Graphic Packaging worth $78,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

