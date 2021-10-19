Graviton (GTON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90,610.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Graviton has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $9.86 million and $90,610.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00064316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.38 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.99 or 0.05987014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.