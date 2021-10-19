Gravity Finance Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $62,373.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

