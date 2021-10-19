Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 69.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

