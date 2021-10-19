Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

