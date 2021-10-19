Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.83). 3,411,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,071. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1-year low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.32.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

