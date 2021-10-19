Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.83). 3,411,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,071. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1-year low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.32.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Dividend History for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

