Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 14088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grifols by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.