Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $35.65 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,279.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.00 or 0.06008248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00294829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.46 or 0.00964705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00082965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00402262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00267276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00266632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,739,420 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.