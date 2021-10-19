Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,057,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,299 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.28% of Grocery Outlet worth $175,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

