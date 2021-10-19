Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,739. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

