GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Shares Down 6%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF) was down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

