Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Gusbourne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

