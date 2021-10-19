GYEN Price Down 1.1% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.47 million and $1.99 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

