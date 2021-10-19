Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Down 3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 95,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,616,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.