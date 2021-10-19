Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £869,625 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Jennifer Ward sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £869,625 ($1,136,170.63).

Jennifer Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

HLMA stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,864 ($37.42). 566,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,184 ($41.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,952.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,760.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 53.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

