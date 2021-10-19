Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.15 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

