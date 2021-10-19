Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 347,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

