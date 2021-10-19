Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $95.42 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Handshake has a total market cap of $95.42 million and approximately $853,339.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.73 or 0.06049665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00293329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.00961919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.39 or 0.00396469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00265017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00265359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,549,606 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.