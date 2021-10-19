Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

