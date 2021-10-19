Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAFC stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $617.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

