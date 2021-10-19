HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.08 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00065046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00097854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.00 or 0.99926220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.62 or 0.05999509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.