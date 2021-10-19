Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.68

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.68 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 41,808 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £20.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

