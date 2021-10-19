Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Harsco worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -566.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

